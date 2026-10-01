Lake Mills Council Approves Weather Related Parking Ban

During winter months, the Lake Mills Street Department concerns themselves with snow removal and driving safety. The city council has come to their aid with an ordinance that specifies parking in the city during winter storms. Councilman Mark Peterson authored changes to the proposed ordinance to reflect the Lake Mills road structure.

The ordinance further defines responsibilities on everyone’s part during hazardous weather according to Peterson.

According to Peterson, communication during the storms is essential, especially getting the word out to the public on what to do.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed ordinance on October 19th at 7pm which the public is invited to attend and voice their opinion.