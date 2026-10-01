Jon D. Hanna, age 62, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Forest City, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2026 with his family by his side in Albuquerque.

There will be a memorial service at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St, Forest City on October 10, 2026 at 10:30 AM.

Following the service, Jon will be inurned at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to Special Olympics New Mexico, 6600 Palomas Avenue NE, #207, Albuquerque, NM 87109 and note it is for “Jon’s Westside Wonders Team.”

Jon Daryl Hanna was born on February 21, 1964 in Forest City, IA. He was the son of Eugene and Carolyn Hanna. Jon graduated from Forest City High School in 1985 where he was the assistant to the football team. Following high school, he worked for Winnebago for a time. Though born with unique lifelong challenges, Jon lived an active full life, smiling all the way!

One of Jon’s most beloved activities that he started in middle school in Iowa was Special Olympics. He competed as a Special Olympics athlete for over 45 years! The sports he mostly played were softball, basketball, volleyball, poly hockey, and track & field, currently competing with Special Olympics New Mexico.

In 2011, Jon moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to live with his sister Vicky to start a new life. He thrived under her care. He was a dedicated employee for Adelante Services, where they helped him work as a custodian for the Albuquerque Police Department for 15 years. Due to his strong work ethic and friendly, outgoing nature, Jon forged many positive relationships with the job coaches and administrators at Adelante as well as with officers and staff at police department.

Jon filled his Friday nights with Boot Scootin’ Hat Tippin’ and dancing with his girlfriend. He also filled his extracurricular time with bingo calling, which they named after him (Cowboy Jon’s Bingo-rama). Other favorite hobbies of his included playing games with his family, attending church and other social events with friends, of course Special Olympics, and volunteering at the Food Bank wherever he could help out.

Jon was so giving and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His family had a saying about him, “He would give the shirt off his back, even if he didn’t have one.” To honor his giving nature, Jon was an organ donor so he was able to share the gift of life to those in need.

Jon was so very loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Eugene and Carolyn Hanna of Forest City, Iowa; sister, Vicky Dalby of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, Tim (Shelly) Hanna of Swisher, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and nephews, as well as the love of his life, Yvette and her family of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; niece, Kaitlyn; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.