Duane Askvig, 70, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at his home in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.

Duane “Doc” Walter Askvig was born on February 3rd, 1956, in Goldfield, Iowa to Merl and Beverly Askvig.

He grew up farming by Goldfield with his family and enjoyed sharing his adventurous “life lessons” he’d learned while living on a farm. Doc earned his nickname as a child, always tending to any animal in need of care.

Duane attended school in Goldfield where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Sisson. The couple married on August 1st, 1974. They settled at home in Clarion to raise their three children Joseph, Joshua, and Jessica.

Doc worked as a farmhand and had a couple of factory jobs before finding his calling as a semi-truck driver. He drove for Umthun and Smithway before his 34-year career at Decker Truck Line. On the road he was known as a “Road Hog” stacking up over 4 million safe miles while somehow always checking in on and taking care of his family back at home. Duane had a second “side job” as a professional grocery shopper. He was always looking at ads searching for deals and if he knew what you liked he would let you know when it was on sale creating his famous saying “no matter how much I save that’s just money to spend somewhere else” normally on candy bars and Hostess snacks he enjoyed sharing with anyone he knew he would be seeing.

When he wasn’t “on the road” or grocery shopping, Duane enjoyed spending time with his family and dog Nikko (Big Guy). He liked to listen to Classic Rock, old Western movies/shows, or sports like golf, bull riding, and football. Doc was an avid Baltimore Ravens fam while side rooting on Cindy’s “Eagles”. He especially enjoyed giving people close to him nicknames. Over the years some stuck, some changed, but he always thought they were funny or at least fit the moment.

Duane is survived by his children Joe, Josh, Jessie (Mike) and dog Nikko. Grandchildren Emma Askvig, Tristan (Alison) Fletcher, Alexis (Colt) Gardalen, and Tara (Dom, Leighton, and baby) Bergeson. Mother Beverly; Brothers Merl (Robbie), Jerry (Linda), Charles; Sisters Linda (Mark) and Jeannie. Many nieces and nephews (great and beyond).

He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy, her son Aaron, parents in-law Gayle and Audrey Sisson, Father Merl, brother Dennis, Sister in-laws Teresa (Sisson) Soesbe and Cathy Askvig, brother in-laws James Vetter and Mike Lumpkin, niece Angie (Linn) Holland, nephew Marc Reiter, and great niece McKenna Woodbeck.