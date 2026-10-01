Darrell G. Determann, 84, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at the Spencer Hospital.

Memorial services for Darrell Determann will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at the Clarion United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue Northwest in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and will continue one hour prior to the service at the Church on Wednesday.

Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.

Darrell Gene Determann, the youngest child of Vincent and Lucille (Luft) Determann, was born on August 8, 1942, on the family farm outside of Sac City. He grew up on a farm near Nemaha and attended school there until his sophomore year. It was during his school years that Darrell’s story with Billie Kaye Stone began. Billie asked him to the Sadie Hawkins Dance, and that first date would eventually lead to a lifetime together. Darrell graduated from Crestland High School in Early, Iowa in 1961. He was known for his athletic ability and played football, basketball and baseball. In his Senior year the football team went undefeated, untied and unscored upon.

After graduating from high school, Darrell continued his education at Buena Vista University and later earned his master’s degree from Drake University. On June 1, 1963, he and Billie were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Early.

Darrell began his teaching career in Maxwell, Albert City and Zearing. While teaching in Zearing, he also began coaching and led his softball team to a State Championship. Education and coaching quickly became more than just a career for Darrell; they became a way for him to connect with young people and make a difference in their lives.

Darrell and Billie eventually made their way to Clarion, where they raised their two children, Guy and Amy. Darrell joined the Clarion School District, where he taught history and coached a number of sports, including softball, baseball and girls basketball. He also coached the golf team, taking them to a State Championship. Later, he served as a referee for the school district.

In 1990, Darrell became a principal in the Clarion School District, a position he held until his retirement in 2003. Although he retired from the school, his connection to education never really ended. He continued to substitute teach and served on the Iowa Central Community College Board of Directors for more than 20 years. The impact Darrell had on his students and coworkers continued long after they left his classroom or school. He was someone who cared about the people he worked with and took pride in seeing his students succeed.

Darrell and Billie later made their home in Eagle Grove, where Darrell enjoyed tending to his large vegetable garden. He took pride in what he grew, but he enjoyed sharing the harvest even more. There was always plenty to go around for family, friends and neighbors.

Darrell also believed in being involved in his community. He served as Mayor of Eagle Grove, giving his time and experience to help the community he called home. Outside of work and community service, Darrell and Billie enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and spending some winters in Arkansas.

Darrell’s life was marked by his love for his family, his dedication to education and his willingness to give his time to the communities around him. From the classroom and the ball field to the garden and city hall, he spent his life working with and for other people.

Darrell is survived by his children Guy (Lisa) Determann and Amy (Joe) Askvig; his grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers Glen (Janice) Determann and Keith (Fran) Determann; brother-in-law Robert (Tonia) Stone along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Billie Determann, siblings Vince Jr., Donovan, Mary Ann, Melvin, and Phyllis.