WCTA Holds its Annual Meeting

WCTA’s 75th Annual Meeting was held the morning of September 30, 2026, at the WCTA Corporate Office in Lake Mills, Iowa. “Thank you to our Board of Directors for their dedication to the cooperative. Their leadership helps keep our focus where it belongs, on delivering exceptional service and creating value for the members we serve,” stated CEO Mark Thoma.

Curt Helland of Emmons, MN and Shanan Redinger of Hanlontown, IA were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Mark Johnson, President; Dale Meinders, Vice President; Larry Foley; Jim Scholbrock; and Nancy Moklestad.

The winners of the ballot prize drawings were Charles Erickson (Alden), Daniel Reeder (Northwood), Gage Spaid (Manly), Richard Kiewiet (Forest City), Jody Griffiths (Lake Mills) and Sonja Vincent (Northwood). Charles won a $250 cash prize, and Daniel, Gage, Richard, Jody and Sonja each won a $100 cash prize.