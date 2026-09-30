Union Slough Auto Tour Route Open During Refuge Week

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge is pleased to announce the auto tour route will be open from Friday, October 9th through Sunday, October 18th, 2026 in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Visitors are welcome to drive cars, trucks and side-by-side UTVs on the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates. The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. A variety of wildlife including trumpeter swans, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks, geese, shorebirds, pelicans, songbirds, muskrats, white-tailed deer and river otters may be seen on the Refuge. Waterfowl migration is in full swing and thousands of birds are using the Refuge. In addition, the refuge habitats have turned to their fall colors. Remember, wildlife is generally most active in early morning and in the evenings so those are the best times to visit the Refuge.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come inside the headquarters building and check out our interpretive displays! Indoor exhibits are open to the public Monday-Friday from 7:30am to 4:00pm. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For further information, please call (515) 928-2523.

For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit http://midwest.fws.gov.

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