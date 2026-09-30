NIACC Adds Evening ESL Class at NIACC Career Center – Franklin County

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is adding a new evening English as a Second Language (ESL) class at the NIACC Career Center – Franklin County in Hampton. The tuition-free class is available to adults age 18 and older whose first language is not English.

Orientation will be held Monday, October 19, with classes beginning Monday, October 26. Classes will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the NIACC Career Center – Franklin County, 1276 Olive Ave. in Hampton.

NIACC’s ESL classes help students improve their reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills in a supportive learning environment. Students also learn about U.S. culture, government, and the responsibilities and benefits of citizenship. The program is designed to help students strengthen their English skills for everyday life, employment, continued education, and training.

Class sessions are eight weeks, and students may continue enrolling in additional sessions as they work toward mastering the English language. As part of orientation, students will learn more about the program and complete reading and listening assessments to help determine their English skill level.