MBT KIOW Prep of the Week September 30, 2026
Lake Mills Seniors Regan Eastvold and Makenzie Budach
This week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week are seniors from Lake Mills High School. Regan Eastvold and Makenzie Budach dominated the volleyball court last week, helping the ranked Bulldogs earn five wins. On the week, Eastvold tallied 131 assists, 15 kills, 4 blocks, 45 digs, and 14 aces, with a 93% serve success rate and an elite hitting efficiency of .484. Budach added 4 assists, 51 kills, 45 digs, and 3 aces, with a 94% serve success rate and a stellar .372 hitting efficiency. Congratulations to Regan Eastvold and Makenzie Budach of Lake Mills, this week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week.
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