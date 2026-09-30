Community Health Center of Mason City to host flu shot clinic Oct. 8, walk-ins welcome

MASON CITY, Iowa — Community Health Center of Mason City will host a flu shot clinic Thursday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 404 N. Federal Ave.

The health center is encouraging individuals and families to get vaccinated as flu season approaches to protect themselves and those around them.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling 641-450-0601. Walk-ins are also welcome, according to the health center.

Most insurance plans are accepted. Flu shots are available for $25 for those without insurance.

Community Health Center of Mason City is a satellite of Community Health Center of Fort Dodge and is a Federally Qualified Health Center. It provides health care regardless of a person’s ability to pay, according to the organization.

Services include medical, dental, behavioral health, optometry and care coordination, among others. The health center accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans and offers a Sliding Fee Discount Program for eligible patients.

More information is available at www.Chcfd.com or by calling 641-450-0601.