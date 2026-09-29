Winnebago County Board Tackles Creation of a Data Center Ordinance

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to begin the process of authoring a Crypto, solar, data centers, and battery fields amendment to an existing zoning ordinance. The county already has a small Crypto mining operation, but concerns have been raised about data centers in neighboring Hancock County where a moratorium has been voted down twice.

Winnebago County Supervisor Susan Smith explained that the county is not starting from scratch, but instead has a form of reference.

Smith explained that the county already has zoning ordinances but the amendment would define the newer terminologies.

The board agreed during the meeting to involve relevant department heads and committees who would have a say in the zoning and construction of center or mining operation. Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss advised the Zoning Board of the generation of an amendment.

The board considered comments regarding water and electricity usage but maintained that these issues needed to be effectively researched for authenticity.

Supervisor Terry Durby stated that they have the public interest at heart. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/09/WinnData-3.wav

The amendment would include restrictions on noise and closed loop systems such as water and cooling systems. Durby highlighted some of these proposed restrictions.

The board will resume discussions on the amendment again on October 13th at 9am.