Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Worth County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Wright County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Local NewsLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideoVideosWinnebago

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 29, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will met on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live 

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Discussion regarding citing ordinances for Crypto, solar, data centers, and battery fields.
3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
5. Discussion with possible action appointing Joe Klukow as the County Wide EMS Director.
6. Discussion with possible action FY 2026 Annual Report from the Winnebago County EMS Advisory Council.
7. Consider for approval REAP Report.
8. Discussion regarding Bear Creek Cat Grant funds as Economic Development.
9. Open Forum

10.Consider for approval County claims.

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button