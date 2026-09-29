The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 29, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will met on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Discussion regarding citing ordinances for Crypto, solar, data centers, and battery fields.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Discussion with possible action appointing Joe Klukow as the County Wide EMS Director.

6. Discussion with possible action FY 2026 Annual Report from the Winnebago County EMS Advisory Council.

7. Consider for approval REAP Report.

8. Discussion regarding Bear Creek Cat Grant funds as Economic Development.

9. Open Forum

10.Consider for approval County claims.