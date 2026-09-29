Swen Rogeness

Swen Joseph “Joe” Rogeness, 62 formerly of Forest City, Iowa, passed away at his home in Klemme, Iowa on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Swen held on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 3:00 PM at the VFW Post 5515 in Garner, IA, 315 Center Ave.

Upon his wishes, he was cremated and burial of his cremains will take place at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Veteran Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Swen’s name to a Veteran’s Organization of your choice.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

Swen grew up in Forest City, IA, and was named after his Great-Grandfather, who immigrated from Norway in the late 1800’s to a farm two miles south of Crystal Lake. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1982 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in March of 1983, serving as an F-15 Eagle Avionics Technician and retired from the Air Force in Dec 2003 as a Sensor Operator on AC-130U “Spooky” Gunships assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron of the Air Force’s elite Special Operations Command starting in 1994. A combat veteran, he deployed and was involved in Bosnia, ’93-’99, Liberia ’96, Kosovo ’99, multiple Afghanistan deployments starting in ’01, and Iraq starting in Feb ’03. He was extremely proud of his honorable and outstanding service to our Nation. A visit to Heritage Park’s Veteran’s Museum, in Forest City, IA, one will see memorabilia that he donated to the Museum that marked his service.

He was decorated with numerous individual and unit awards during his career, the highlights of which were the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster; this medal can be awarded after 14 missions, but the Oak Leaf Cluster is only added after the completion of 26 missions. Swen and the teams he flew with earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award With Valor with 8 Oak Leaf Clusters. The addition of “with Valor” indicates that the unit’s achievements were accomplished under conditions of personal hazard or in combat. Each oak leaf cluster represents subsequent awards. Eight clusters indicate that the unit received this award a total of nine times, showcasing a long history of distinguished service. This combination reflects a unit’s sustained excellence and bravery, marking it as one of the most distinguished awards in the Air Force. He was known fondly by his fellow crew members as “Swengali”, a name he was given after influencing the team during numerous missions.

Swen loved the outdoors and spent his time fishing, hunting, boating, or enjoying “TV”, which he described as sitting in his chair looking at open fields, skies, and wildlife. As a teenager, he broke his leg playing football as a freshman, but was determined to deer hunt and found a way to climb deer stands with a full leg cast! He loved the time that he was stationed in Alaska, and often reminisced about various fishing expeditions and adventures he had there. An avid cook and known for his generosity, he enjoyed sharing his skills for the benefit of fellow veterans at various VFW lodges or for friends. He could be found driving his side-by-side on gravel roads in Wisconsin where he frequented “Mel’s”, going to Belmond or Garner for meals, or touring country roads in the cool morning air.

Most of all, Swen was a fiercely independent soul and greatly valued his time with various veteran’s organizations. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Rogeness (Steven Ayala) of Phoenix AZ, and Brandon’s Mother, Teresa Crossley Graham of Floyd, IA; his brother, Gary Rogeness (Michelle) of Alexandria, VA; his sister, Sheila Rogeness, of Sioux City, IA; his brother, Steve Rogeness of Forest City; and his father, Richard Rogeness (Marie) of Surprise, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann (McCauley) Andersen (Lorny) of Crystal Lake.