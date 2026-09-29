Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Worth County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Wright County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Obituaries

Larry Severson

Belmond

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland4 hours agoLast Updated: September 29, 2026

Larry D. Severson, 86, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, September 28, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond., Belmond, IA.

Public funeral services will be at 11 am, Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM, Belmond United Church of Christ, 116 West Main St., Belmond, IA.  The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Public visitation will be Wednesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street SE., Belmond from 5-7 PM and on Thursday at the church from 10-11 AM prior to the funeral service.

Andrews Funeral Home of Belmond is in charge of arrangements.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland4 hours agoLast Updated: September 29, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button