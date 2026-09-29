Larry Severson

Larry D. Severson, 86, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, September 28, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond., Belmond, IA.

Public funeral services will be at 11 am, Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM, Belmond United Church of Christ, 116 West Main St., Belmond, IA. The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Public visitation will be Wednesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street SE., Belmond from 5-7 PM and on Thursday at the church from 10-11 AM prior to the funeral service.

Andrews Funeral Home of Belmond is in charge of arrangements.