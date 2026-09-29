Lake Mills Reports Progress on Wastewater Treatment Facility
The Lake Mills City Council was given a report on the progress of their water/wastewater treatment facility. Drew Swears with V & K Engineering told the council about the progress.
He explained that a number of things were looked at last week including the air piping.
The sludge will also be addressed according to Swears. There are fields where the sludge will be distributed.
The city council accepted the report from Swears.
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