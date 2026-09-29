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Forest City Announces New Economic Development Director

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 minutes agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026

The Forest City Council has been actively searching to find a new Forest City Economic Development Director. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes stated that the search has become successful.

Mikes believes that Michaelis has tremendous experience in the field ands will be a good fit.

Michaelis is expected to begin running the Forest City Economic Development shortly.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 minutes agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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