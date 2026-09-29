Flood Watch Issued for Mason City, North Iowa Through Friday as Heavy Rain Moves In

MASON CITY, Iowa — A Flood Watch is in effect for Mason City and much of North Iowa from Tuesday evening through late Thursday night as multiple rounds of heavy rain move across the state this week, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

The watch runs through 1 a.m. Friday. Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely statewide, with locally higher amounts possible.

Heavy rain is expected mainly in the overnight hours, and Wednesday night is forecast to be the wettest, the weather service said.

Area creeks and streams are already running high and could flood with additional heavy rain, forecasters said. “Flooding concerns increase with each round of rain,” the weather service said.

The Mason City area falls within a Slight Risk, or level 2 on a 4-point scale, for excessive rainfall, according to the weather service. That category means scattered flash floods are possible. The primary threats are rainfall totals of up to 5 inches and river and stream flooding, the weather service said.

According to weather service probabilities, Mason City has a 48% chance of receiving at least 2 inches of rain and a 10% chance of receiving at least 4 inches. Chances are higher farther south. Des Moines has a 53% chance of at least 4 inches, the weather service said.

The weather service said the Flood Watch was expanded southeast in its latest update and that forecast rainfall amounts have shifted south. The probabilities do not include additional rain expected in southern Iowa on Thursday night.

The weather service urged residents to prepare now. Recommended steps include clearing leaves and debris from downspouts and storm drains, making sure sump pumps are working and having a plan if flooding is a risk. Residents can check river levels at weather.gov/dmx/water.

Anyone who encounters flooded roads should turn around and not drive through the water, the weather service said.