Winnebago Board to Discuss Numerous Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on either kiw.com or b1031.com. One of the major discussions involves ordinances for Crypto, solar, data centers, and battery

fields.

Supervisor Terry Durby initiated the conversation last week and addressed the board. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/09/WnData-1.wav

Durby handed out an ordinance compiled by Greene County which addressed the issues.

The board will continue specifics on the additions to the county ordinance during the meeting.

With the announced retirement of Andy Buffington as the Emergency Management Director for the county, the board will discuss appointing Joe Klukow as the County Wide EMS Director. The board will discuss the Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Report from the Winnebago County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council.

With Forest City winning a CAT Grant for the work being done on the Bear Creek Golf Course Clubhouse, the board may discuss making the Bear Creek Cat Grant funds as Economic Development.