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Voter Pre-Registration Deadline Approaching

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections is issuing a reminder that the voter pre-registration deadline for the November 3, 2026 General Election is October 19, 2026 at 5:00 pm. Voters may register in the County Auditor’s office during regular hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Important Deadlines:
Monday, October 19, 2026, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Saturday, October 31, 2026, open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline for Auditor to review absentee affidavits received by 5:00 pm.

Saturday, October 31, 2026, open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – In-person voting and returning absentee ballots

Monday, November 2, 2026, open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm – Deadline to vote absentee in-person at the Auditor’s Office.

Tuesday, November 3, 2026, open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm – Polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s Office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor’s Office at 641-585-3412. Voters can follow Winnebago County on Facebook or www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov forelection information.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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