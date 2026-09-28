The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 28, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Appoint McCoy Yackle as a Civil Process Server.

6. Receive and approve the filing for the Annual Urban Renewal Report.

7. Consider the Police Administrative Services Agreement between Wright County and the City of Belmond.

8. Consider the 28E Agreement for the provision of general law enforcement services between the City of

Belmond, Iowa and Wright County, Iowa.

9. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider IA DOT Federal Aid Agreement for Project BROS-C099(113)–8J-99

10. Old Business.

11. New Business.

12. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. 10:00 a.m. DD 169 Tile Improvements bid letting.

8. Direct Engineer to prepare a Re-Classification Report and appoint 2 members to the reclassification

commission.

9. Abate unpaid DD 36 Sub 1 Lat A 2026 Drainage Assessment costs related to the non-district tile repair.

10. Consider reimbursing landowners in DD 36 Sub 1 Lat A for costs assessed to and paid by landowners

related to the non-district tile repair.