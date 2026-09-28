Tellames Sentenced on Criminal Mischief Charges

Olikong Tellames of Thompson, was granted a deferred judgement for “Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 24, 2026.

Tellames will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year. As conditions of probation, Tellames shall obtain a substance abuse and a mental health evaluation and promptly complete all recommended treatment.