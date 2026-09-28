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Public Test of Election Equipment Announced

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Winnebago County Election Clerk Lori Jacobs tests the equipment

Pursuant to Section 52.35 of the Iowa Code, a public test of the vote tabulating equipment to be used at the November 3, 2026 General Election will be held at the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse in Forest City, Iowa. The test will be held at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on October 9, 2026. Any interested person is invited to attend.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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