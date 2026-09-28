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Maderas Sentenced on Assault Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Closeup of gavel in court room

Jorge Maderas of Algona, pled guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 19, 2026.

Maderas was sentenced to two days in jail, a civil penalty of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Maderas shall obtain a substance abuse and a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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