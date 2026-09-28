Maderas Sentenced on Assault Charges
Jorge Maderas of Algona, pled guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 19, 2026.
Maderas was sentenced to two days in jail, a civil penalty of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Maderas shall obtain a substance abuse and a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.