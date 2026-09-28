Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Worth County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Wright County, IA: Flood Watch from TUE 7:00PM CDT to FRI 1:00AM CDT
Local NewsLocal NewsMedia

Guthart Sentenced on Assault Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026

Kristopher Guthart of Thompson, pled guilty to “Assault Causing Serious Injury,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2024.

Guthart was sentenced to five years in prison; sentence suspended. Guthart was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,025, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Guthart will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years, and shall complete the DOC’s sex offender treatment program.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button