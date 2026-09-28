Guthart Sentenced on Assault Charges

Kristopher Guthart of Thompson, pled guilty to “Assault Causing Serious Injury,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2024.

Guthart was sentenced to five years in prison; sentence suspended. Guthart was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,025, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Guthart will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years, and shall complete the DOC’s sex offender treatment program.