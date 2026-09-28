Gregory Geerdes

A celebration of life for Gregory Faye Geerdes will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Heritage Center in Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements

Gregory Faye Geerdes was born on January 1, 1951, to Gladys Maxine Geerdes. He was the first baby born that year in Winnebago County – Forest City, Iowa. Greg attended school in Rake and graduated there in 1971.

Greg has always been known for his sense of humor and his passion for cars. His pride and joy was his Trans Am. He could be found tinkering on it or shining it up.

Greg has numerous jobs over the years; Rock Island Railroad, Everds Construction, Telex, Winnebago Industries, Geering Industries and also helped Jim Swearingen in his body shop.

In the early 1980’s Greg was diagnosed with Schizophrenia. This serious mental illness caused a lot of struggles in our family. The days sitting around in Greg’s room at Timely Misson Nursing Home, us girls had some good memories of growing up with Greg. A lot of memories of watching Clint Eastwood movies and Greg making us laugh quoting lines along with Clint. He loved Groucho Marx movies. Greg and his good friend Gene Jordahl would show up at 11:00 p.m. to watch Groucho and they’d laugh and laugh! They would allow us to watch with them if we made popcorn. Greg’s favorite Groucho line was “I took a train once but they made me give it back!”. He would say it just like Groucho and then laughed. As an adult I realized Greg and Gene had probably indulged in some adult beverages before they showed up for the movies.

In Greg’s later twenties he looked just like Joe Namath. He went to a bar in Lake Mills, and someone came up to him and said “you look just like Joe Namath” Greg replied “that’s because I am Joe Namath!”. Needless to say he didn’t have to buy a drink all night.

In high school Greg was very artistic and created wonderful ink drawings of city scapes and a charcoal drawing of Michelangelo. In 2010, Greg suffered a stroke which left him unable to walk or live on his own. That is when he made his home at Timely Misson for the next 16 years. Our family is so grateful for the loving care and friendships Greg made during his time there. His humor shined here and the staff all fell in love with him. Greg having to go to the nursing home was a blessing because he got three warm meals a day, made sure he took his medication, and wasn’t alone anymore. Some of our greatest memories were the many visits talking about old times.

We witnessed him receiving Christ as his Lord and Savior, which brings us much peace. Our family us very thankful for Reverend Alan Dicks for his visits and helping with the celebration of life.

Greg is survived by his three sisters, Sandy Woodwick of Blue Earth, Minnesota, Connie (Dennis) Clay of Bricelyn, Minnesota, ad Joyce Woodwick of Buffalo Center; nieces and nephews, Laura Stevermer, Amy Clay, Jesse Clay, Jaclyn Bromeland, Elias (Kelly) Bromeland, Benjamin (Whitli) Bromeland; grand nieces and nephews, Ryder, Levi, Rex, Etta, Rylen, Aiden, Slayden, Haukyn, Westyn, Daxtyn, Wyatt, and Waylon. He is also survived by many cousins.

There to greet Greg into Heavens gate, his beloved mother Gladys; stepdad, Leonard Woodwick; grandparents, Grace and Matthew Geerdes; and several cousins.

We take comfort in knowing Greg’s mind and body are now healed, and he is reunited with our Lord and his family – rest in peace brother.