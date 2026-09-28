Gov. Reynolds Attends Announcement of Steel Manufacturing Coming to Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds and Mesabi Metallics Chairman Rewant Ruia joined President Donald Trump today at the White House for an announcement about a multi-billion-dollar economic development project in Iowa. Mesabi Metallics plans to make Iowa the home for its new fully integrated steel complex, the largest steel manufacturing investment in American history.

“I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to bringing steel manufacturing back to America, and Mesabi Metallics for choosing Iowa as its partner and future home. This is a transformational opportunity for our country, our state, and American families—one that strengthens national security, creates thousands of high-paying jobs, and provides a reliable supply of high-quality, American-made steel for strategic goods and everyday products,” Governor Reynolds said. “Our commitment in Iowa to fiscal responsibility, tax competitiveness, and long-term economic stability has created one of the nation’s strongest environments for business investment. Now, this opportunity will fundamentally change the economic trajectory of our state and the entire region for decades to come.”

“This project would be a gamechanger for southeast Iowa and leave a lasting impact on our state’s manufacturing footprint. This will bring real jobs that mean stable careers for working families, giving more young people a chance to proudly call Iowa home,” Speaker of the House Pat Grassley said. “I’ve made it my mission in the Iowa House to make sure we bring opportunities for growth to all parts of the state and delivering this plant follows through on that promise.”

“For years, we have been passing legislation to help Iowa grow, draw people to our rural communities, and strengthen our state’s economy. Iowa has an opportunity to bring billions of dollars of investment into our state, good quality jobs, and bring people to a part of Iowa looking for growth. These are the kinds of opportunities we have been looking for and that Iowa needs,” Iowa Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh said. “As we look to remain competitive on the national level, the largest private investment in Iowa history makes it clear our state is open for business.”