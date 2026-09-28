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Local NewsLocal News

Clarion Man Charged in Multi-State Marijuana, THC Probe

Jared Allen Jared Allen4 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026

CLARION, Iowa — A 30-year-old Clarion man faces multiple felony drug charges after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his home as part of an ongoing multi-state narcotics investigation.

Jacob David Peterson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver and possession of THC extract cartridges with intent to deliver, according to the sheriff’s office. Each is a Class D felony.

Peterson also was charged with three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, all Class D felonies, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Investigators with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at 2271 Jackson Ave. in Clarion at about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 3, according to the release. The Iowa State Patrol arrested Peterson at his residence without incident.

The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Investigators said the case highlights the growing role of source states in the marijuana industry, including the movement of marijuana and THC products from states where marijuana is legal or laws are less restrictive into states where it remains illegal. Authorities allege the products are being transported across state lines for profit.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation spans multiple states and remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division or their local law enforcement agency. People also can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088. Rewards may be available.

The sheriff’s office noted that an arrest without disposition is not an indication of guilt.

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Jared Allen Jared Allen4 hours agoLast Updated: September 28, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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