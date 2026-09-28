Cerro Gordo Public Health Adds Rural Walk-In Flu Clinics and Evening and Saturday Hours

CG Public Health will offer four walk-in flu vaccine clinics across Cerro Gordo County in October and add evening and Saturday hours at its Mason City location. The expanded schedule gives North Iowa residents more options to receive recommended vaccines before respiratory illness season.

“Influenza viruses change over time, and all three strains in this season’s vaccine were updated to match the specific viruses circulating now,” said Karen Crimmings, disease prevention manager at CG Public Health. “Getting vaccinated early is the single most effective way to build immunity before respiratory season peaks. It tames what could be a severe, disruptive illness down to mild symptoms, keeping people on their feet and protecting vulnerable family members who cannot fight off infection as easily.”

Residents may attend any outreach clinic without an appointment. The CG Public Health clinic will accept both walk-ins and scheduled appointments during extended hours; attendees should bring their insurance cards.

Community Outreach Walk-In Clinics – No appointment required:

Rockwell: Friday, October 9, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Rockwell City Hall Community Center, 114 3rd St N, Rockwell, IA.

Friday, October 9, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Rockwell City Hall Community Center, 114 3rd St N, Rockwell, IA. Thornton: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Thornton City Hall, 404 Main Street, Thornton, IA.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Thornton City Hall, 404 Main Street, Thornton, IA. Plymouth: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Plymouth City Hall, 616 Broad Street, Plymouth, IA.

Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Plymouth City Hall, 616 Broad Street, Plymouth, IA. Mason City: Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community Kitchen, 606 N Monroe, Mason City, IA.

Extended Hours at CG Public Health – Walk-ins and appointments welcome:

Saturday, October 3, 2026: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2026: 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2026: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2026: 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Clinics will offer standard flu vaccine for individuals aged six months and older ($44), the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for adults aged 65 and older ($86), and COVID-19 vaccine ($125).

CG Public Health accepts most major health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. Attendees should bring their insurance cards. Free vaccines are available through the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) and state Vaccines for Adult programs for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or whose plans do not cover preventive immunizations. No resident will be turned away due to an inability to pay.