Castellano Sentenced on Interference Charges

Guerri Castellano of Forest City, was granted a deferred judgment for “Interference with Official Acts,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 2, 2026.

Castellano will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years. As conditions of probation, Castellano shall obtain a substance abuse and a mental health evaluation and promptly complete all recommended treatment.