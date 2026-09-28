Beck Sentenced on Driving Charges

Aron Beck of Northwood, pled guilty to “Operating Without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 24, 2025.

Beck must obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through any treatment recommendations. Beck was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855, applicable surcharges, and court costs; criminal fine suspended. Beck was sentenced to two years in prison.