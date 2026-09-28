Aaron Peterson

Aaron Michael Peterson, 35, passed away on September 25, 2026, at home in Belmond, IA. Public funeral services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast, Belmond, IA. Public visitation and viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2026, from 4 to 7 PM at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street SE. Lutheran, IA, and visitation and viewing will continue one hour prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday. Memorials in Aaron’s memory may be directed to the family. Aaron’s service will be live-streamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page; just “Like” the page to view. Aaron will be cremated after his services are completed.

Aaron Michael Peterson was born May 24, 1991, to Leonard Peterson and Floy Stockseth in Mason City, Iowa. Aaron grew up in Belmond, IA. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond.

Aaron attended school at Belmond/Klemme School district. But his sophomore and junior years he attended Clarion/Goldfield School district. While in high school Aaron was active in football, basketball, choir, Show Choir and Thespians. Aaron was also a very active member of 4H from 4th to 12th grade. He showed every animal at the Wright County Fair except horses, swine and cattle. He brought home many trophies. Aaron graduated in 2009.

After graduating Aaron attended NIACC for a short time, but his love for the outdoors made a better fit for factory life. Aaron worked all over North Iowa with his favorites being Iowa Select while he was in high school. Winnebago Industries and currently Stellar Industries in Garner, IA.

Aaron was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and camping. He enjoyed sharing these activities with his father, wife and children.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years Kiya Bailey Peterson, who he loving called “Twitch of Belmond. Brayden Peterson of Belmond. Riley Tupper, Alex Bonin, Jaelynn and Summer Peterson all at home. Parents Leonard and Floy Peterson of Belmond. Sister Halie of Clear Lake, IA; and his very special nieces Maddison Peterson of Belmond. In-laws Jeremy and Patty Schmidt of Dumont, IA. Sister-in-law Jalissa Schmidt of Texas. Niece Luna and nephew Mateo of Texas and nephew Sam Rockow of Belmond. Additional family members Chris Stockseth of Grimes, IA and Martie of Grimes, IA. Regina Slavens, Lebanon, MO. Jennie (Robbie) Sapp of Camdenton, MO. Becky Frazier of Palm Bay. FL. Thomas (Michelle) Frazier of Nixa, MO. Tracy Frazier, of Wellborn, FL. Kelly (Al) Dickes of Ventura, IA. Kristi (Kevin) Wilcke of Clear Lake, IA, Jason (Jodi) Schmidt of Dumont, IA. Justin (Rhonda) Schmidt of Dumont, IA. Amanda Schmidt of Dumont, IA. Kathy (Rollie) Doty of Clarksville, IA. Theresa (Chris) Cook of Arkansas. Chad (Tammy) Dietz of Dumont, IA. Shawn (Alexis) Dietz of Hampton, IA. Todd (Lynn) Dietz of Charles City, IA. Grandparents. Patricia (Tom) Frazier of Lebanon, MO. Dean Dietz of Dumont, IA. Ron (Donna) Schmidt of Dumont, IA. Along with many cousins, friends and other extended family.

Aaron was preceded in death by grandparents: Richard and Linda Peterson, Merlin and Rose Lee Stockseth, Gerald Tupper and Jeanie Dietz. His father-in-law Chris Tupper. Uncles Perry Stockseth and Ben Tupper. Aunt Shannon Paulus.

Aaron Michael Peterson you will be forever remembered and loved by many! If you or someone you know is struggling or in distress help is available 24/7–Call or text 988 Suicide Crisis Line.