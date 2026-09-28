Ernst and Nunn Hail New Steel Plant Announcement

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined President Donald Trump at the White House to announce a $15 billion investment by Mesabi Metallics to build a new steel mill in eastern Iowa.

“I am grateful to President Trump for securing this historic deal that will create thousands of jobs for Iowans,” said Ernst. “As chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, I’ve long advocated to make ‘Made in America’ the norm and not the exception. I am excited to see this project move forward and will continue working with the Trump administration to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.”

Background:

Mesabi Metallics plans to invest $15 billion to build a major steel mill in eastern Iowa, with steel production expected to begin as soon as 2030.

The project is expected to support more than 1,700 jobs and initially produce 7.5 million tons of steel annually, with future development potentially increasing capacity to roughly 10 million tons per year.

The eastern Iowa location provides strategic access to the Mississippi River, allowing Mesabi to transport iron ore from its Minnesota mine directly to the facility.

The plant will process that iron ore for use in electric arc furnaces alongside recycled scrap steel, expanding domestic steel production and strengthening the American manufacturing supply chain.

Representative Zach Nunn (IA-03) today welcomed Mesabi Metallics’ announcement of a $15 billion steel manufacturing complex in Lee County, a project expected to create 1,700 good-paying Iowa jobs. Rep. Nunn joined Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02), Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) and Randy Feenstra (IA-04) in releasing the following statement:

“This historic investment is a major win for Iowa workers and further cements Iowa’s role in the future of American manufacturing.

“As the largest steel plant investment in U.S. history, this project will create approximately 1,700 good-paying Iowa jobs, create new opportunities for Iowa families, and drive economic growth. Iowa has the workforce, work ethic, resources, and business climate to compete with anyone, and we are proud to welcome this project to our state.

“The administration’s pro-American manufacturing policies are incentivizing companies to invest, build, and create jobs in the U.S. We thank Governor Reynolds for her leadership in making Iowa a great place to do business and ensuring our state benefits from these policies by attracting transformational investments like this one.”

Expanding pathways into skilled trades careers has been a top priority for Rep. Nunn in Congress, building the workforce that investments like this one need across all of Iowa. He has secured nearly $5 million in federal funding for workforce training at Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa Western Community College, and Indian Hills Community College, including renovated and expanded skilled trades labs at Iowa Western’s Atlantic and Clarinda Rural Centers. He is also leading the bipartisan PARTNERS Act to expand apprenticeship partnerships between small businesses, community colleges, and workforce training providers.