Winnebago Industries Appoints Silva as Vice President

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated announced the appointment of Simone Silva as vice president, aftermarket and enterprise customer experience, effective October 15, 2026.

In this newly created role, Silva will lead the company’s efforts to grow its aftermarket business across its portfolio of premium brands while advancing a unified vision for customer experience excellence. Working across business units, she will help accelerate initiatives that strengthen owner engagement, enhance the ownership journey, and create new opportunities for long-term, profitable growth.

“This role reflects our commitment to serving customers beyond the initial purchase and strengthening our connection with owners throughout their journey,” said Amber Holm, chief marketing and experience officer at Winnebago Industries. “Simone has a proven track record of building customer-focused organizations and leading transformational change. Her ability to align teams around a shared customer vision, combined with deep expertise in quality, service, and customer engagement, makes her uniquely qualified to help us elevate the ownership experience and expand our aftermarket business.”

Silva has over two decades of experience as a customer service leader, most recently serving as vice president of quality and customer experience at Newmar, where she helped strengthen customer satisfaction and enhance the ownership experience for one of the recreational vehicle industry’s most respected luxury brands. Previously, she held global leadership positions at Whirlpool Corporation and Volkswagen, overseeing customer experience, consumer services, and quality initiatives across multiple businesses and brands.

“Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and respected brands in outdoor recreation, supported by highly engaged owners and a deep commitment to innovation,” said Silva. “I’m excited to join the team and help build on that foundation by creating an even better ownership experience for customers. We have a tremendous opportunity to serve owners throughout their journey, strengthen lifelong relationships with our brands, and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions.”