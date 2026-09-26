2026 High School Football: Week 5 Area Scores

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 5 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

North Iowa 41, Northwood-Kensett 12

#8 Bedford 16, #3 Bishop Garrigan 8

#7 North Union 30, GTRA 16

Class A

West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20

Belmond-Klemme 37, BCLUW 14

#9 West Fork 29, #8 Newman Catholic 21

#5 Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Class 1A

#2 South Hardin 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Eagle Grove 28, Central Springs 27

Class 2A

#9 Crestwood 49, Forest City 9

Osage 21, New Hampton 7

Class 3A

#2 Clear Lake 56, Independence 0

Algona 38, MOC-Floyd Valley 21

Class 4A

#9 Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Mason City 0