2026 High School Football: Week 5 Area Scores
September 25, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 5 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
North Iowa 41, Northwood-Kensett 12
#8 Bedford 16, #3 Bishop Garrigan 8
#7 North Union 30, GTRA 16
Class A
West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20
Belmond-Klemme 37, BCLUW 14
#9 West Fork 29, #8 Newman Catholic 21
#5 Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Class 1A
#2 South Hardin 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Eagle Grove 28, Central Springs 27
Class 2A
#9 Crestwood 49, Forest City 9
Osage 21, New Hampton 7
Class 3A
#2 Clear Lake 56, Independence 0
Algona 38, MOC-Floyd Valley 21
Class 4A
#9 Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Mason City 0
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