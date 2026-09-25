Wayne Schlichting, 82, of Britt passed away Thursday, September 24, 2026, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral for Wayne Schlichting will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 10:30 AM at the Faith Bible Church, 707 4th Street Southwest in Britt, with Pastor Kay Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Monday, September 28, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.