Forest City Looking at Golf Cart Issue on Secor
Forest City has been dealing with an issue brought up by residents concerning golf carts for a neighborhood that cannot access a safe route to use. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explains.
Mikes made a commitment to investigate the situation even further to help those residents.
Mikes is asking the residents to be patient a little longer for the opportunity to ride the golf carts legally into the downtown area.
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