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Forest City Looking at Golf Cart Issue on Secor

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: September 24, 2026

Forest City has been dealing with an issue brought up by residents concerning golf carts for a neighborhood that cannot access a safe route to use. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explains.

Mikes made a commitment to investigate the situation even further to help those residents.

Mikes is asking the residents to be patient a little longer for the opportunity to ride the golf carts legally into the downtown area.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: September 24, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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