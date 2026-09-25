Clear Lake’s ‘When Pigs Fly’ Pig Drop Postponed Due to Weather

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The North Iowa Children’s Museum has postponed its “When Pigs Fly” event, originally scheduled for this weekend, citing unsafe flying conditions forecasted for the event’s signature Pig Drop.

Organizers said low cloud cover and rain were expected to create hazardous conditions for pilots taking part in the event, which was set to send hundreds of pigs airborne. A new date has not yet been finalized.

“We know many people were looking forward to tomorrow, and we are disappointed too,” organizers said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for everyone’s understanding, flexibility, and continued support of the North Iowa Children’s Museum.”

All Pig Drop tickets and other event purchases will automatically carry over to the rescheduled date, according to the museum. Ticket holders do not need to take any action.

Organizers said they are now working to coordinate pilots, volunteers, local celebrities and other logistics needed to reschedule the event, including arrangements for Plain Ol’ Pumpkins, the event’s piglet mascot.

Plain Ol’ Pumpkins pumpkin patch will remain open Saturday for visitors, with regular admission set at $10 per person, the museum said. Admission included with “When Pigs Fly” tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event.

The North Iowa Children’s Museum is working to build a permanent destination in Clear Lake featuring hands-on exhibits and play-based learning for children. The future museum is projected to draw about 53,000 visitors annually, serving families, schools, residents and visitors throughout the region, according to the organization.