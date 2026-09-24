Waldorf University Reduces Graduate Tuition for Military Tuition Assistance (MilTA) users to $250

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Waldorf University is reducing the tuition rate for active-duty Tuition Assistance users (MilTA) enrolled in an online graduate program down to the Department of Defense cap rate of $250 per credit hour. This is a reduction from the previous rate of $330 per credit hour for these service members. Because of Waldorf’s book grant that covers the cost of all in-course resources, this reduction will allow service members the opportunity to pursue a graduate education from Waldorf University without any out-of-pocket cost or the need to utilize additional Veteran’s Assistance benefits to make up the difference.

“This graduate TA rate reduction shows Waldorf’s dedication to service members and reflects the school’s student-centered mission” reflects Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop. “By aligning its graduate tuition rate with the Department of Defense TA cap, Waldorf is helping remove a financial barrier that can make pursuing an advanced degree more difficult for active-duty military personnel.”

Waldorf University has a long-standing commitment to serving military-connected students and providing flexible, accessible educational opportunities for those balancing education with military service and professional responsibilities. Through initiatives such as the graduate TA rate reduction, the Online Warrior Support department, and military-friendly policies for active duty, veterans, and their families, Waldorf continues to invest in making higher education more attainable for those who serve.

This new tuition rate takes effects for Waldorf’s November 4 term start (3A27).