Local NewsLocal News

Plymouth House Fire on Main Street Causes Heavy Damage, No Injuries Reported

Jared Allen Jared Allen3 hours agoLast Updated: September 24, 2026

PLYMOUTH, Iowa — A house in the 600 block of Main Street East sustained heavy damage in a fire Wednesday night, though no injuries were reported, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday at 600 Main St. E in Plymouth. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Fire EMS, Plymouth Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department and Manly Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze without incident.

Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Jared Allen Jared Allen3 hours agoLast Updated: September 24, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button