Plymouth House Fire on Main Street Causes Heavy Damage, No Injuries Reported

PLYMOUTH, Iowa — A house in the 600 block of Main Street East sustained heavy damage in a fire Wednesday night, though no injuries were reported, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday at 600 Main St. E in Plymouth. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Fire EMS, Plymouth Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department and Manly Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze without incident.

Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.