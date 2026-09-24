Lake Mills Reviews Possible Future Power Line Project
The Lake Mills City Council received a briefing on a potential power line project in the near future. Lake Mills Public Works Director Brad Wempen explained that the city will have a part in this.
Wempen explained that the city is exploring costs involved in completing the proposed work.
The city will have to replace or change switches on tap lines leading into the city as a part of the project.
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