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Garner Officials Attend League of Cities Meeting

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor52 minutes agoLast Updated: September 23, 2026

Garner officials are meeting in Bettendorf on Wednesday at the Iowa League of Cities Conference. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that he was a part of getting the event to Bettendorf for the very first time.

According to Schmidt, the experience is very valuable for all the representatives who attend.

Schmidt explained that the city officials can get information and tips on issues that may even be facing Garner as well.

Schmidt expects that he and other Garner officials will bring back information and solutions that can be used in the  everyday operation of the city.

 

 

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor52 minutes agoLast Updated: September 23, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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