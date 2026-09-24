Forest City Wins CAT Grant Award for Bear Creek Golf Course
The Forest City Council was apprised of the city winning a CAT Grant award. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explained what the grant was for.
The council was made aware of the opportunity to accept the grant.
The hope is to build a new clubhouse in place of the existing building which needs to be replaced due to age, wear, and tear. The grant will help pay for the project according to Mikes.
There is no projected start date on the project.
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