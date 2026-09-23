Winnebago Industries to Announce 4th Quarter Earnings
Winnebago Industries, Inc. plans to issue its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. At 9:00 a.m. CT, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer, and Bryan Hughes, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
You are invited to listen to the call via the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://www.winnebagoind.com/investors. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year.
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