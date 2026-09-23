Waldorf to Add Women’s Hockey Program in 2027

Waldorf University is expanding its hockey program once again.

The Warriors announced Tuesday that they will add a women’s hockey program beginning in the fall of 2027. The team will compete under the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), with Waldorf preparing its application for membership.

The university expects to learn later this fall whether the program will begin at the ACHA Division 1 or Division 2 level.

“The addition of the Women’s Hockey program represents an exciting new chapter for Waldorf athletics and builds on the already established hockey presence on campus,” Waldorf Athletic Director Chad Gassman said. “We’re excited about what this program can become and the energy it will bring to our campus.”

The addition gives Waldorf another hockey program just five years after the university expanded its men’s hockey offerings.

In 2022, Waldorf went from one hockey team to two with the addition of its men’s Division 2 program. The Warriors also have a men’s Division 1 team.

Mike Heitkamp, Waldorf’s director of hockey operations, said the university has been looking for an opportunity to add a women’s team.

“We have put a lot of work into our hockey programs over the last six years,” Heitkamp said. “In 2022, we grew from one team to two when we added our Men’s D2 program, and we were always trying to find a way to add a women’s program to the mix.”

Now, the Warriors are beginning the process of building their first women’s hockey team.

Waldorf is searching for a head coach who will help establish the program and prepare the team for its inaugural season in 2027. The university also has begun recruiting prospective student-athletes.

The women’s team will play its home games and hold practices at the Mason City Arena, using the same home rink as Waldorf’s men’s Division 1 program.

Waldorf President Bob Alsop said the addition will provide another opportunity for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level while expanding the university’s women’s athletic programs.

“The women’s hockey program is a great opportunity to bring even more talented student-athletes to our campus,” Alsop said. “We are thrilled to expand our women’s athletic programs and are proud to welcome women’s hockey to the Warrior family.”

With the inaugural season still more than a year away, Waldorf’s immediate focus will be on finding a coach and assembling the first roster in program history.

For Waldorf, the addition of women’s hockey marks another step in the growth of the university’s hockey program and continues the school’s commitment to providing student-athletes with an exceptional academic and athletic experience in Forest City.