The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 23, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/156761757.
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider action for amendment of Zoning Ordinance No. 3 to comport with Iowa Code Chapter 335 to update the procedural language, requirements, and review processes for submitting a petition to rezone a parcel of land, consider setting Public Hearing Date and consider setting dates for first/second/third readings of the proposed amended ordinance.
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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