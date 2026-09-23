MBT KIOW Prep of the Week September 23, 2026
Belmond-Klemme Junior Jaime Steffenson
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from Belmond-Klemme High School. Jaime Steffenson fueled the offense for the Broncos last week in their win at Lake Mills. In the game, Steffenson ran the ball 28 times for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had a 9-yard reception and recorded 4.5 tackles on defense, helping the Broncos shut out the Bulldogs 34-0. Congratulations to Jaime Steffenson of Belmond-Klemme, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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