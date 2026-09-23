Brickstreet Theater to Stage Anne of Green Gables

The Brickstreet Theater will show a production of Anne of Green Gables beginning September 25th. The show is a classic story by L.M. Montgomery. Stern Marilla and her brother Matthew hoped to adopt a boy to work on their farm. But the orphanage sends young, befreckled Anne by mistake, and their lives will never be the same.

Kurt Jefson plays the role of Matthew in the show. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/09/Anne-1.wav

Brickstreet Theater veteran Mallory Miles plays the role of Anne.

The shows are beginning to sell out at the Brickstreet Theater at 1305 U. S. Highway 69 in Forest City. Jefson encourages the public to get your tickets in advance for the show due to the number of sellouts.

The show runs September 25-27th and October 2-4th.