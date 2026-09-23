Treats on the Streets Scheduled in Forest City

The Forest City Council took into consideration a road closure request for the annual Treats on the Streets event. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes outlined the request.

Last year, the event took place on Halloween night. Many residents reported no activity for trick or treating in their neighborhoods during that time. The Treats on the Streets event was moved in order to not conflict with residential trick or treating according to Mikes.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the multiple day festivities.