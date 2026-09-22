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The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 22, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor51 minutes agoLast Updated: September 22, 2026

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. THe meeting can be seen by clicking the link below.

www.youtube.com/@FranklinCountyBoardofSuperviso/streams

The agenda is as follows:

Appointments:
• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment
o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak
on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.
o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the
appropriate department.
o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks
• 9:00AM: Jay Waddingham, Secondary Roads Engineer
o Consider for Approval – Setting Date & Time for Bid Letting for Motor Graders
o Consider for Approval – Application to Perform Work Within Franklin County Highway Right-of-Way for
JJ’s Bar and Grill to Close 2nd Street in Bradford
o Departmental Update
• 9:15AM: 2nd Tier Canvass of Special Election Results
o Consider for Approval – Resolution 2nd Tier Certification (Canvass) of September 8th, 2026, Special
Election Results
• 9:30AM: Gina Bradley
o Consider for Approval – Resolution Assigning County Held Tax Certificate
• 9:45AM: John Wibholm
o Consider for Approval – Resolution Assigning County Held Tax Certificate
• 10:00AM: Department Head Meeting
o The agenda may be obtained from the Auditor’s office.
o This portion of the meeting will take place on Zoom. You may join by clicking here: https://shorturl.at/yeZ9K

New Business:
• Consider for Approval – Resolution Authorizing Monthly Transfers from the General Basic Fund to Secondary
Roads Fund and the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund
• Consider for Approval – FY2026 Urban Renewal Report
• Consider for Approval – Drainage Minutes from 9/15/2026
Communications
• Board Comments
Adjournment

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor51 minutes agoLast Updated: September 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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