The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 22, 2026

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. THe meeting can be seen by clicking the link below.

www.youtube.com/@FranklinCountyBoardofSuperviso/streams

The agenda is as follows:

Appointments:

• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment

o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak

on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.

o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the

appropriate department.

o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks

• 9:00AM: Jay Waddingham, Secondary Roads Engineer

o Consider for Approval – Setting Date & Time for Bid Letting for Motor Graders

o Consider for Approval – Application to Perform Work Within Franklin County Highway Right-of-Way for

JJ’s Bar and Grill to Close 2nd Street in Bradford

o Departmental Update

• 9:15AM: 2nd Tier Canvass of Special Election Results

o Consider for Approval – Resolution 2nd Tier Certification (Canvass) of September 8th, 2026, Special

Election Results

• 9:30AM: Gina Bradley

o Consider for Approval – Resolution Assigning County Held Tax Certificate

• 9:45AM: John Wibholm

o Consider for Approval – Resolution Assigning County Held Tax Certificate

• 10:00AM: Department Head Meeting

o The agenda may be obtained from the Auditor’s office.

o This portion of the meeting will take place on Zoom. You may join by clicking here: https://shorturl.at/yeZ9K

New Business:

• Consider for Approval – Resolution Authorizing Monthly Transfers from the General Basic Fund to Secondary

Roads Fund and the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund

• Consider for Approval – FY2026 Urban Renewal Report

• Consider for Approval – Drainage Minutes from 9/15/2026

Communications

• Board Comments

Adjournment