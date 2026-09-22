Road Safety Reminders are a Part of National Farm Safety and Health Week

During National Farm Safety and Health Week, Sept. 21-25, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is urging all drivers to use caution on Iowa’s roads this fall. Harvest season is underway, and large farm equipment is sharing the roads with everyday traffic.

“Drivers are reminded to slow down and share the road with farm machinery this fall,” said Kapil Arora, field agricultural engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Large farm equipment, including combines, grain carts and tillage implements, have significant blind spots. Drivers should account for these blind spots and judge time and distance carefully before attempting to pass. Because farm equipment frequently slows on hills and around curves, drivers should reduce speed and keep a safe following distance. Drivers should also keep in mind that this equipment is often wide, long and unable to move fully onto the shoulder.

Farm machinery operators share responsibility for road safety as well. Keeping lights, signals, reflectors and the slow-moving emblem free of dust helps equipment remain clearly visible to other drivers. When moving multiple pieces of equipment between farms, operators should space them out to support traffic flow and should avoid peak traffic hours.

Iowans share the same roads and the responsibility to travel them safely. Staying alert, slowing down and taking precautions can help make this harvest season safe for everyone.

For more information and additional resources, visit the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety or download “Safely Sharing the Road with Farm Vehicles” and “Use SMV Emblems for Your Safety” from the ISU Extension Store.