Mason City Judge Suspends Prison Sentence After Yearlong Court Fight in Bicyclist’s Death

MASON CITY, Iowa — A Cerro Gordo County judge has suspended the five-year prison sentence he imposed on a Mason City woman convicted in the 2024 death of a bicyclist, converting the term to probation after the defense argued for reconsideration, according to court records.

District Judge Blake Norman granted the reconsideration Sept. 18, more than a year after Jade Danielle Quam, now 19, was charged in the death of a 42-year-old Mason City woman.

The victim was struck while riding a bicycle in the 1500 block of Plymouth Road on July 24, 2024. She was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Quam, then 17, was initially accused of using a handheld electronic communication device at the time of the crash.

The case began in juvenile court and was waived to district court in April 2025. Prosecutors filed formal charges the following month, and Quam entered a written not-guilty plea. Defense counsel later filed a motion to suppress evidence, arguing in an August 2025 brief that investigators overstepped in their search. A district judge ruled on the motion in December 2025, with a supplemental ruling issued in January 2026.

Quam signed a written guilty plea in May 2026, pleading to involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony, down from the original charge of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a class C felony. At a June 22 hearing, the defense asked Norman to grant Quam a deferred judgment, citing a presentence investigation report. Norman instead sentenced her to five years in prison, along with a $1,025 fine, 50 hours of community service and a DNA collection requirement.

The next day, the defense filed a motion asking Norman to reconsider the sentence. Following a Sept. 18 hearing, Norman suspended the five-year prison term and placed Quam on five years of probation. The fine, community service and DNA requirement remain in effect.